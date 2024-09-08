Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,238 shares of company stock worth $154,690,169 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $335.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

