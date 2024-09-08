Greenridge Global Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Yuchai International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,293,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,953 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,764,000 after acquiring an additional 84,265 shares during the period.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

