Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Up to $63.97

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.97, but opened at $66.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 14,177 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

