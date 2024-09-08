Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 190 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $212.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.25 and its 200 day moving average is $200.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

