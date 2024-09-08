Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Trading Up 12.4 %

GWRE stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,244.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.12. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $171.74.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.