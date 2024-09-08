Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $175.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Stock Up 12.4 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $161.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,244.00 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $171.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.12.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.