Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $169.29 and last traded at $168.28, with a volume of 142116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.93.

The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $187,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 195,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day moving average is $128.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,244.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.