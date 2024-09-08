Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading 3.4% Higher

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 3,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $982.73 million, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guild by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Guild by 2.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $10,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

