Hamel Associates Inc. Acquires 65,961 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 160.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,961 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 162,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,687,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,018,000 after purchasing an additional 565,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

XOM opened at $112.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average of $114.81.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

