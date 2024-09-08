Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 309 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $665.77 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

