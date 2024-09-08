Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 604,678 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 151,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 259,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,908,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

