HC Wainwright Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

