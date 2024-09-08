HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $387.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.01. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $403.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

