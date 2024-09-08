Head to Head Analysis: Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A Integra LifeSciences 4 3 2 0 1.78

Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 54.73%. Given Integra LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integra LifeSciences is more favorable than Carmell.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -148.47% -40.47% Integra LifeSciences 1.51% 14.07% 5.66%

Risk & Volatility

Carmell has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Carmell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Carmell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell $12,320.00 796.32 -$15.44 million N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.57 billion 0.93 $67.74 million $0.50 37.00

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Carmell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

