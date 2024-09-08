Head to Head Analysis: Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) vs. Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprott and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 6 2 0 2.25

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Sprott.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sprott has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 26.46% 13.50% 10.67% Runway Growth Finance 19.32% 13.67% 6.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $169.02 million 5.93 $41.80 million $1.79 21.64 Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.45 $44.34 million $1.10 9.47

Runway Growth Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprott. Runway Growth Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Sprott pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Runway Growth Finance pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Sprott beats Runway Growth Finance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

