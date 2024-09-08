Head-To-Head Comparison: Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST)

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pinstripes and Shake Shack, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pinstripes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shake Shack 1 10 7 1 2.42

Pinstripes presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Shake Shack has a consensus price target of $106.37, indicating a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Shake Shack.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes $118.72 million 0.56 -$6.79 million N/A N/A Shake Shack $1.09 billion 3.65 $20.26 million $0.55 169.73

This table compares Pinstripes and Shake Shack’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.

Risk and Volatility

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shake Shack has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinstripes and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99% Shake Shack 2.23% 5.63% 1.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Shake Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Shake Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Pinstripes on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

(Get Free Report)

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinstripes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinstripes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.