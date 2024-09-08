Head-To-Head Comparison: TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) & MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MicroAlgo and TruBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

TruBridge has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given TruBridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TruBridge is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

This table compares MicroAlgo and TruBridge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $81.89 million 0.02 -$37.87 million N/A N/A TruBridge $336.56 million 0.55 -$44.76 million ($3.53) -3.49

MicroAlgo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TruBridge.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and TruBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A TruBridge -15.93% 6.57% 3.03%

Volatility & Risk

MicroAlgo has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruBridge has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TruBridge beats MicroAlgo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

