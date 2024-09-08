Head-To-Head Comparison: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Proficient Auto Logistics and Virgin Galactic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 2 3 1 0 1.83

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 439.38%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic -3,764.43% -83.64% -34.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Virgin Galactic $10.74 million 11.18 -$502.34 million ($25.00) -0.23

Proficient Auto Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Galactic.

Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics beats Virgin Galactic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.