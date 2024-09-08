Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Helmerich & Payne worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HP opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

