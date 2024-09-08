Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

