Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.10.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein
Henry Schein Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.