Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.40

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERCGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 136772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

Hercules Site Services Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5,100.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Site Services news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,623.27). 77.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.