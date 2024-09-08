Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.40

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 136772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).
Hercules Site Services Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5,100.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hercules Site Services news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,623.27). 77.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hercules Site Services Company Profile
Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.
