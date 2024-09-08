Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.68

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.68 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 222465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.54.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 277.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 1,246,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 307.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 814,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 215.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 590,975 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

