Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.2% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $444.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

