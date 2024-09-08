Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 3.1 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

