Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 11,609 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
