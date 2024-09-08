Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 11,609 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $169,491.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

