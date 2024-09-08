Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.4 %

HON opened at $198.13 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

