Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.92 million, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.04. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,276,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 135,217 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 557,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.