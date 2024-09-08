Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,430 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $615,558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,621,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 1,437,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.73 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

