HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Trading Up 6.1%

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.13 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09). 574,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 868,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.09).

HSS Hire Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.48, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £46.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.13.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

