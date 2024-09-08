HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $610.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $610.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $8,533,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $496.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3,148.72 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.50 and its 200 day moving average is $573.90. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

