HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot stock opened at $496.48 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -187.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,148.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.90.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.79.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

