Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $357.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

