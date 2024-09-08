Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,703,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,428,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

