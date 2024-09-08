Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $114,078.16 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $114,078.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,481.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $106,919.62.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $104.45 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $115.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Get Our Latest Report on HURN

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.