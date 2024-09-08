Ian Simm Sells 2,600 Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.80), for a total value of £9,490 ($12,478.63).

Impax Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of LON IPX opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £471.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,188.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 387.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 430.47. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 347 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 575 ($7.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.20) to GBX 620 ($8.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Stories

