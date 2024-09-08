IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $195.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.