IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,932 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,702 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $67,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company's stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $582.25.

Shares of IDXX opened at $472.35 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

