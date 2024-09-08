IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 985.40 ($12.96).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IG Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.46) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.00) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get IG Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IGG

IG Group Stock Performance

IG Group Increases Dividend

IG Group stock opened at GBX 960 ($12.62) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 909.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 810.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 600.50 ($7.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 995.25 ($13.09). The company has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,230.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.64 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from IG Group’s previous dividend of $13.56. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,897.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 23,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.97), for a total value of £210,100.80 ($276,266.67). Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About IG Group

(Get Free Report

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.