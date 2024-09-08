Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1,062.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,881 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 102,454 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Down 1.7 %

DKNG stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.