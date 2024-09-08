Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 156.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of VeriSign worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $181.84 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $220.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

