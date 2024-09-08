Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

