Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,560 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $431.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $448.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

