Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $825.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $799.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $863.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

