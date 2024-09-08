Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

XOM stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $444.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

