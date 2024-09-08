Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $86.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at $344,571.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.