Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £20,350 ($26,758.71).

Hina Nagarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,205.13).

BP Trading Down 1.5 %

BP opened at GBX 405.70 ($5.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 446.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 475.25.

BP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,969.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 636.67 ($8.37).

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

