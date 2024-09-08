Insider Buying: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Malcolm Ritchie purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$87,890.00.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$7.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$7.72 and a 12-month high of C$12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$208.40 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.7128099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

