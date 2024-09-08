Insider Buying: Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $788.19 million, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.
Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
