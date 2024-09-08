Insider Buying: Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $788.19 million, a PE ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.