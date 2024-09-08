Insider Buying: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Insider Acquires $44,096.00 in Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,542 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $11,294,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,199,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 595,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

