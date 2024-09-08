Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 22,600 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,710,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,877,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $120,540.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,595.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $84,799.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,304 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,436.16.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Further Reading

